Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $21,394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $6,312,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $4,857,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:CNS opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

