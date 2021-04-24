Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $841.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report $841.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $821.13 million and the highest is $874.26 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 790,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Colfax has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -904.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.