Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

CBAN stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.