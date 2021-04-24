Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.85 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.