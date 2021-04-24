Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $260.93. 1,303,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.40 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

