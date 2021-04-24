Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

