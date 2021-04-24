Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.