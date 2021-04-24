Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

