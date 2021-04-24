Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.