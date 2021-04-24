Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.