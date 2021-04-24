Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $475,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

