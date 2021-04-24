Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Comerica by 4.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 364,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 89.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Comerica by 61.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

