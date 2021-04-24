Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.