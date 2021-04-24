Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $70.70 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $72.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,713. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

