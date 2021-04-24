Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Conduent by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

