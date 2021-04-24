Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.84 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

