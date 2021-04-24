Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

