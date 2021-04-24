Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355,586 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 5.92% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $165,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,203. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CORT stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

