Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 341,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

