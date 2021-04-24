Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.

CLB stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

