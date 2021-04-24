CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of COR opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

