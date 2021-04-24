Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLW. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

GLW opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

