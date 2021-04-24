Cortex (CTXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.62 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $68.90 million and $5.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00091156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00661464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.15 or 0.07469582 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.