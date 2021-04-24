CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $111,570.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,524,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $245,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $28,581,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

