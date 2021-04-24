Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.28. 1,404,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

