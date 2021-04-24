COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Tops $185.93 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. COTI has a market cap of $185.93 million and approximately $74.29 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

