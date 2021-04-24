Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 399 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 67.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 241,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 697,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 83,106 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.86 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

