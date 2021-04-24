Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 772 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after buying an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after buying an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,552,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.