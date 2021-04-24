Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

