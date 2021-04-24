Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

