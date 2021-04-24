Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.