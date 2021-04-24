Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,057,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,035,000 after buying an additional 71,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.