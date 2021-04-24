Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down to $376.36

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $376.36, but opened at $364.28. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $372.05, with a volume of 23 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.61 and its 200-day moving average is $345.99. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

