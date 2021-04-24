Credit Suisse Group Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $28.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

CNP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

CNP stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

