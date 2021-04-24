Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.72. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 227,129 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CS. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

