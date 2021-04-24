Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,992,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

