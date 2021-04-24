Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $33,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $209.30. 280,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

