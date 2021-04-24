Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 167,420 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,558,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,420 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,688,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,312,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

