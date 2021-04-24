Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

