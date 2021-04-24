Crewe Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.