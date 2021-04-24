Crewe Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 397,472 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after buying an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

