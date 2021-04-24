Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

