Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cricut’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cricut Company Profile

