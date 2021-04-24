Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $415.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.10 million to $421.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. 1,301,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

