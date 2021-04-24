Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,888.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,888 ($89.99) and last traded at GBX 6,868 ($89.73), with a volume of 44070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,778 ($88.56).

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,407.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,357.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.79%.

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total transaction of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

