Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CROMF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CROMF stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.90.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.