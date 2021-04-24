CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 265.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

CAPL stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

