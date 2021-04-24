Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WPP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in WPP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

