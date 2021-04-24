Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

