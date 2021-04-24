Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 770 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.